St Helens Women’s star Chantelle Crowl the victim of disgusting racial hate crime

ST HELENS Women’s star Chantelle Crowl has been the victim of a disgusting racial hate crime.

Crowl, who has been a key figure within the Saints set-up for the past number of years, was holidaying in the south of France when she was subjected to the horrific incident.

The 30-year-old posted this on Twitter: “Please read and share! Unfortunately i was the victim of a racial/hate crime at blue sea montevista hawai in Lloret de Mar, Spain. Please don’t go to this hotel. This has definitely left a scar.”

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Crowl was a key cog in the Saints wheel that lifted the incredible treble in 2021, winning the Player of the Match in the Grand Final.

She has also captained Lancashire, played for England Lionesses and has been capped in a Rugby League World Cup, back in 2017.

Everyone at League Express sends their well-wishes to Chantelle.