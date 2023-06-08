Warrington Wolves-Salford Red Devils fixture in date change

WARRINGTON WOLVES’ away fixture at Salford Red Devils’ Salford City Stadium has been moved from its original date.
The original date had been pencilled in for Sunday 10 September, with the fixture now taking place instead on Friday 8 September along with the five other Super League fixtures that night.
📅 Our Round 25 away game against Salford Red Devils at the AJ Bell Stadium has been brought forward & will now be played on Friday 8 September, 7.45pm pic.twitter.com/X8bRAYTWmu
— Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) June 8, 2023