Why League One leaders Midlands Hurricanes are avoiding dual-registration

MIDLANDS HURRICANES coach Mark Dunning says they want to put their own players first after avoiding the dual-registration arena so far.

Player movement has increased in the lower leagues in recent weeks, as Super League clubs push their young talent out on dual registration or loan, which in turn forces other clubs to move players on.

Dunning said: “I’m a big believer in recruitment never stopping, coaches are constantly on the lookout for additions which can strengthen the roster and we’re no different.

“Every coach prefers to have their own players. We had a very good relationship with Sheffield last year which suited us, we used the same players regularly and they did a great job, but this year when we sat down as a club, our aim was to try not to use dual registration.

“There may be a time when we have to reassess and look at our options. At this moment, we’re not dual registered with anybody. The loan market is there to use whenever we see fit, but we’ve got a squad we believe in and we’ll go with our players first and if we do need to go in to the market, we will.”