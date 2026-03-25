Steve Rosolen recalls London Broncos days with Branson, Vinnie Jones and the ‘Dog Box’

Steve Rosolen appeared in 171 matches for London Crusaders/Broncos, establishing himself as a key figure within the club during his unexpected rise to prominence.

EVEN THOUGH he wasn’t initially one of former London Crusaders coach Ross Strudwick’s preferred choices to bolster the team’s forwards in the early 1990s, Steve Rosolen, a Queenslander from Bundaberg proved to be an asset over his eight seasons with the club.

Whilst he may have flown under the radar during his career, his record certainly speaks for itself.

“I was born in Bundaberg, Queensland and started playing rugby league when I was five years old.

“I played for a club called Bundaberg Brothers who also produced my childhood friend and a former London Broncos player Tony Rea.

“Growing up, never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would be playing rugby league on the opposite side of the globe, but I took every opportunity that came my way.

“My real introduction to hard week-to-week football was when I signed to play with the Norths Devils in the old Brisbane Rugby League competition in 1987.

“We had the likes of former internationals Paul McCabe and Greg Dowling in our side and we pushed the other clubs all the way, just missing out on a Grand Final appearance.”

At the end of the 1987 season, Rosolen and two other Devils team-mates headed to England to try their luck in the British competition, notably with the Salford Red Devils.

However, things did not quite go to plan for the rugged back rower.

“Tommy Bishop had contacts over in the UK and I ended up staying at his brother’s place with a view of playing for Salford.

“I was given a trial by the club and played one game in their A-team before badly breaking my arm after only 50 minutes, crippling any chance of a contract.”

Following a recommendation from John Rea, Tony Rea’s father, Rosolen then joined the North Sydney Bears and spent two seasons with the club during the 1990/91 season.

“North Sydney was the club that kick started my professional career.

“The Bears were fantastic to me and although I never played first grade, I ended up playing two seasons in reserve grade alongside legends such as Les Kiss, Phil Blake and Kerry Boustead.

“We had a great season in 1991 and ended up winning the NSWRL Reserve Grade final.”

After a phone call from Ross Strudwick at the end of the 1991 season, Rosolen headed back to England to join the London Crusaders.

“Struddy rang my home where a few of us Brisbane-based players were staying at the time.

“He was looking to bolster his forward pack as he had a few injured players at the Crusaders and was looking for reinforcements.

“He wanted to sign my housemate Jim Stafford, but I said to Struddy that he was not keen on England.

“He then asked if I was interested in a run, but I had to organise my own flights over.

“I packed my bags, flew into Heathrow and ended up spending eight great years in the nation’s capital.”

Rosolen’s introduction to rugby league in London was not the most glamorous, however he refused to look at the negatives and turned them into a positive.

“I was on £100 a win when I signed with Crusaders and given a car and accommodation.

“The money was not great, the car was a bomb and the accommodation was an outhouse with no heating we called the Dog Box.

“It was freezing, but it was a roof over my head and a chance to start afresh.

“Back in those days, we had a huge influx of Aussies and Kiwis at the club and it was more likened to a backpackers’ team, given the number of players we churned through.

“It was good to have so many ex-pats within the ranks though and Struddy did his best in looking after the players on a limited budget.

“At one stage, we had British heavyweight boxer Gary Mason join the club, and during our boxing sessions, Hollywood actor Vinnie Jones would often come by to assist, few clubs can boast that experience!”

Rosolen would end up notching a total of 171 games for the club, a record that stood for years before fellow countryman Steele Retchless eclipsed it in 1999.

“I retired at the end of the 1998 season and the Broncos ended up reaching the Challenge Cup Final the following year. I had no regrets retiring and although it would have been good to run out at Wembley, I was content with what I had achieved.

“The club were good too me though and ended up flying me over for the game.

“Some of my fondest memories though happened off the pitch.

“I loved spending time with the London supporters and having notable figures such as Sir Richard Branson at the club was amazing.

“Richard was business savvy and was instrumental in signing Shaun Edwards and Martin Offiah, who were both outstanding for London.

“I can remember ‘Chariots’ first training session; Richard had organised for him to arrive in a limousine, given the media hype around his signing.

“Only Richard and Chariots could have pulled that off.”

“I am hopeful with Darren Lockyer taking over at London in 2026 that he will bring more success in the future.

“London is a wonderful club and can be something special with the right people.

“Everything in my career just happened by pure accident.

“However, regardless of never becoming a household name, I think my services to rugby league especially in London, speaks for itself.

“My only wish was to retire knowing that I had given 110% no matter which club I played for.

“I went from virtual unknown country boy to playing alongside some of the games greats.

“You can’t ask for more than that.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 518 (March 2026)