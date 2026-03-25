St Helens winger Jacob Douglas joins Huddersfield Giants on loan

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have snapped up St Helens winger Jacob Douglas on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old outside back will link up with the Super League side for the remainder of the campaign, though St Helens retain a recall clause, which can be activated at any time following seven days of the loan period.

Douglas, who made the move from Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2026 Super League campaign, suffered an injury ahead of the opening league round of the year.

Huddersfield’s director of rugby, Andy Kelly, said: “To add to the squad and support the coaching staff, we have quickly moved to bring in Jacob Douglas, he brings a tenacious approach to his game, he is quick and strong and will enhance any scoring opportunities in the game this weekend.”

Saints boss Paul Rowley said: “Dougie had a really strong pre-season; however, that injury just before the season started paused him a little bit, so he’s been working really hard to regain full fitness.

“Opportunities in the squad are currently a little more limited, so Jacob will be able to get valuable match time at Huddersfield, and we look forward to continuing to work with him.”