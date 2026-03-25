Catalans Dragons star ruled out for six weeks

CATALANS DRAGONS will be without French international Matthieu Laguerre for the next six weeks due to an ankle strain.

Laguerre, who has made all four of his appearances so far this season in the back row, suffered the injury in Catalans’ last-gasp home win over Hull KR on Saturday.

The Dragons are still without Franck Maria in that position due to a herniated disc which was operated on before the start of the season.

Josh Allen and Julian Bousquet will also be absent from their pack when they travel to Hull FC on Sunday, after failing head-injury assessments against Hull KR.