Wakefield Trinity overwhelm Leeds Rhinos after power delay

WAKEFIELD TRINITY 24 LEEDS RHINOS 14

STEPHEN IBBETSON, DIY Kitchens Stadium, Friday

THE lights have gone out on Leeds’ Challenge Cup hopes, after floodlight failure threatened to bring this tie in Wakefield to a very early finish.

It’s now six years since the Rhinos beat a Super League side in this competition, going back to their last trophy win in 2020, and they came into this as one of the form teams.

But Wakefield had the better of this dramatic night, which started six minutes in when the floodlights went out – due to a suspected isolated cable fault, according to the home club – and referee Jack Smith had to pause proceedings.

The players returned to their changing rooms and it took almost 20 minutes for power to be restored, the total delay adding up to 23 minutes.

The match hadn’t yet had time to settle into any rhythm before the pause, but Wakefield took the initiative when they came back and opened the scoring in the twelfth minute.

Harvey Smith, impressive as starting hooker in place of Tyson Smoothy, spotted an opportunity to dart over and managed to twist in the tackle to plant the ball down, with Jack Sinfield converting in his first competitive appearance against his old club.

Leeds hit back six minutes later, switching play left through Jake Connor, Lachlan Miller and Ash Handley for Maika Sivo to extend his try-scoring feats.

Jake Connor couldn’t convert from the touchline, but was successful after centre Handley gave the Rhinos a 33rd-minute lead by stepping inside two defenders.

And Leeds made it two tries in four minutes when Sivo made the most of Josh Rourke’s decision not to contest a dangerous bomb launched wide by Connor, the bounce of the ball proving perfect for the Fiji winger to make it eleven tries in his first four games with the club.

Connor’s conversion attempt hit the post and the away lead was shaved to 14-12 at half-time as Oliver Pratt, for the second week running, scored a try after the hooter had sounded.

He benefitted from Sinfield’s smartly-placed kick behind the Leeds defence from deep, which returning winger Tom Johnstone latched onto and helped on to his centre.

Johnstone also played a big part in the try which put Wakefield back in front, twelve minutes into the second half, by making a determined drive which shrugged off all defenders bar Miller. A quick switch of play then put Matty Storton over, barely seconds after coming off the bench.

Only into the final quarter did Leeds enjoy another real attack on the home line, with Miller ever-threatening yet kept within reach by focused scrambling defence.

Wakefield’s task of closing out the game was made easier by the yellow card given to Harry Newman 13 minutes from time for pulling back Seth Nikotemo following a Trueman kick which Pratt very nearly touched down.

Sinfield ought to have at least added two points to the Trinity tally, yet missed the relatively straightforward penalty shot.

No matter, as Ky Rodwell powered over instead, off a Jay Pitts pass, to clinch Wakefield’s place in the quarter-finals.

GAMESTAR: Tom Johnstone was a dangerous runner in his first game of the year, scored a try and set up another.

GAMEBREAKER: Harry Newman’s yellow card and, four minutes later, Ky Rodwell’s try.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Oliver Pratt’s improbable try on the half-time hooter.

MATCHFACTS

TRINITY

23 Josh Rourke

21 Jayden Myers

3 Cameron Scott

2 Oliver Pratt

5 Tom Johnstone

6 Jake Trueman

20 Jack Sinfield

8 Mike McMeeken

17 Harvey Smith

10 Ky Rodwell

11 Seth Nikotemo

18 Isaiah Vagana

13 Jazz Tevaga

Subs (all used)

12 Matty Storton

14 Jay Pitts

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

16 Caius Faatili

18th man (not used)

1 Max Jowitt

Also in 21-man squad

4 Corey Hall

24 Tray Lolesio

32 Will Tate

Tries: Smith (12), Pratt (40), Storton (52), Rodwell (71)

Goals: Sinfield 4/5

RHINOS

1 Lachlan Miller

2 Maika Sivo

3 Harry Newman

4 Ash Handley

5 Ryan Hall

27 George Brown

7 Jake Connor

15 Cooper Jenkins

23 Danny Levi

13 Keenan Palasia

11 Kallum Watkins

12 James McDonnell

17 Cameron Smith

Subs (all used)

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

9 Jarrod O’Connor

10 Tom Holroyd

14 Chris Hankinson

18th man (not used)

33 Jack Bird

Also in 21-man squad

6 Brodie Croft

16 Ethan O’Neill

19 Jeremiah Mata’utia

Tries: Sivo (18, 37), Handley (33)

Goals: Connor 1/3

Sin bin: Newman (67) – professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 6-10, 6-14, 12-14; 18-14, 24-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Trinity: Tom Johnstone; Rhinos: Ash Handley

Penalty count: 6-4

Half-time: 12-14

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 7,136