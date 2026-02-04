Super League 2026: Bradford Bulls preview, squad and prediction

AFTER an 11-year wait, Bradford Bulls are back in Super League and their excitement is clear to see.

It has been a long journey for the Odsal outfit since their relegation at the end of 2014 – one that saw them drop down to League One in 2018 when a third administration saw them finally liquidated and suffer a 12-point deduction ahead of the 2017 season. They bounced straight back up to the Championship at the first attempt, and have made steady progress both on and off the field ever since.

Such progress saw them qualify for this year’s Super League competition on IMG points alone and the full share of central funding that comes with that could give them the edge over fellow newcomers York and Toulouse.

Former player Kurt Haggerty has returned to the club as head coach and he carries a weight of expectation on his shoulders given the proud history of the club in the top flight.

They might be back in there, but it could still be sometime before they return to the glory days that saw the club win four Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenges in a dominant 10-year spell.

One to watch

Bradford fought off competition from numerous Super League and NRL sides to make Esan Marsters a headline signing for them.

Having already starred for Wests Tigers, North Queensland Cowboys and Gold Coast Titans in the NRL, the New Zealand-born centre or stand-off became an instant hit when he joined Huddersfield in 2023, and continued to impress at Salford in 2025, despite their troubles.

His pace and power could prove vital as the Bulls look for an extended Super League stay.

Talking tactics with Jodie Cunningham

There have been a lot of changes to the Bradford squad as they transition to a full time team again so knowing what to expect from them is hard to gauge.

There’s no doubt their recruits have a wealth of Super League playing experience between them, Andy Ackers being one of the most notable signings.

Head coach Kurt Haggerty has been open about wanting to play an exciting brand of rugby and staying away from the five drives and a kick mentality, so with this in mind, it is likely we will see the Bulls chancing their arm and really moving the opposition around the field.

Whilst that might entertaining to watch, it could lead to some one-sided scorelines if they aren’t clinical with the ball.

Potential milestones

Guy Armitage needs 9 appearances for 100 in his career

Sam Hallas needs 12 appearances for 200 in his career

Ethan Ryan needs 2 appearances for 100 for Bradford

Squad: 1 Caleb Aekins, 2 Jayden Okunbor, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Waqa Blake, 5 Ethan Ryan, 6 Jayden Nikorima, 7 Rowan Milnes, 8 Ryan Sutton, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Loghan Lewis, 11 Dan Russell, 12 Zac Fulton, 13 Joe Mellor, 14 Mitch Souter, 15 Eribe Doro, 16 Ebon Scurr, 17 Ed Chamberlain, 18 Joe Keyes, 19 Will Gardiner, 20 Brandon Douglas, 21 Sam Hallas, 22 Luke Hooley, 23 Connor Wynne, 24 Guy Armitage, 25 Eliot Peposhi, 26 Ronan Michael, 27 Alfie Leake, 28 Jamie Gill, 29 Cameron Bate, 30 Leon Ruan

Ins: Luke Hooley (Castleford), Andy Ackers (Leeds), Rowan Milnes (Hull KR), Ethan Ryan (Oldham), Jayden Nikorima (Salford), Eribe Doro (Hull KR), Loghan Lewis (Salford), Will Gardiner (Hull FC), Brandon Douglas (Halifax), Connor Wynne, Caleb Aekins (both Featherstone), Dan Russell (Warrington), Ryan Sutton (Gold Coast), Joe Mellor, Esan Marsters (both Salford), Ed Chamberlain (Hull FC, loan), Leon Ruan (Hull KR, loan)

Outs: Chris Hill, Michael Lawrence (both retired), Nathan Mason, Tyran Ott (both released), Kieran Gill, Jordan Lilley (both Sheffield), Bayley Liu (Halifax), Matty Gee (retired), Tom Holmes (Doncaster), Emmanuel Waine (Oldham), James Meadows (London), Logan Bayliss-Brow, Zane Musgrove, Jorge Taufua (all released), James Donaldson (retired), Jacob Bateman (Dewsbury, loan)

RLW predicts: 12th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 517 (February 2026)