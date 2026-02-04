Hull KR given green light for redevelopment of Craven Park

HULL CITY COUNCIL has approved Hull KR’s regeneration and redevelopment proposals for the land surrounding Sewell Group Craven Park.

In a decision made on the 4th of February, Hull City Council’s Planning Committee approved the project, which includes significant regeneration and commercial development, with Aldi and Home Bargains each set to deliver purpose-built retail stores on the site.

Hull KR has also instructed its solicitors to work with Costa Coffee regarding the delivery of a coffee outlet as part of the development.

The proposals also include investment in sport and leisure infrastructure. Plans provide for three new training pitches, including one designated for community use, additional outdoor sporting facilities, and the refurbishment of the Waudby Centre.

The development also includes plans to work with a national operator to introduce a padel facility in East Hull.

Speaking about the decision, Rovers’ chief executive Paul Lakin, said: “We are delighted to hit this major milestone in the project. This allows us to press ahead with our ambitious plans, and apply for pots of funding to complete the development of the community side of this project.

“The club has achieved so much on and off the field in recent years, but changing the heart of East Hull for the better, forever, will certainly be one of the prouder moments for us all.

“The club facilities in particular will set up our on-field teams with an elite training facility, fit for purpose for a world class sporting environment. This will allow us to not only to further develop our own talent, but continue to attract the best of the rest for around the UK and overseas.

“It is a significant part of the jigsaw to ensure we create a legacy from everything happening around our great club at the moment.”

With planning permission secured, Hull KR will now progress the next stages of the project. These include the agreement of a Section 106 arrangement with Hull City Council. Subject to the completion of these processes, work on site is anticipated to begin later in 2026.