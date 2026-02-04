Jake Connor keeps Ashes thoughts to himself and why Leeds Rhinos move changed his career

JAKE CONNOR has revealed he ‘always believed’ in himself ahead of a move to Leeds Rhinos that rejuvenated his career.

Connor had suffered a number of injuries at previous side Huddersfield Giants and needed operations in pre-season that affected his form going into 2024.

It was therefore somewhat of a surprise when Leeds picked up the 31-year-old for 2025 and 2026.

Connor was challenged by Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur to regain his fitness and push for a starting spot with the likes of Lachie Miller, Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley all in front of him heading into the 2025 Super League season

But, the 31-year-old forced his way in at halfback, delivering some sensational performances along the way to lift the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

And Connor has revealed that he always had the faith in himself, and that Brad Arthur’s attitude helped him to rediscover that form.

“I always believed in myself and my ability. It was really the right coach, team and style of play for me,” Connor said.

“I’ve probably missed parts of that in my career and we just seemed to fit well.

“Brad Arthur told me to just get in the hard work as I didn’t really have a set position and didn’t really get in the team to start with.

“I had to focus on the other stuff aside from my playing ability so I was lot more physical and fitter than I have been in the past and I was lasting in games longer than normal.”

After such a stellar season, it was therefore a surprise when Connor was omitted from Shaun Wane’s England squad to face Australia in the Ashes Test Series towards the back end of the year.

But, with Wane having left his post as head coach, the door is more open for the 31-year-old to make the World Cup squad.

Here, Connor reflects on that England snub.

“It was good to get away because the seasons are long over here due to the schedule.

“It was nice to get a break for once, I went to Cyprus which was nice because I’ve not been on holiday in years.

“I did watch the Ashes but I’ll keep my thoughts to myself.

“It’s a new season, I just want my form to continue and if other people can see that then I can’t do much more than that.

“If I’m playing well, I would hopefully be in the frame for the World Cup.”