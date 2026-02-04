Catalans Dragons prop ruled out for three months

CATALANS DRAGONS prop Franck Maria will miss the first three months of the season due to injury.

The 29-year-old French international has undergone successful surgery for a herniated disc.

Late bloomer Maria only made his Super League debut in 2024 after returning to Catalans, where he came through the academy.

He’s made 25 appearances for the Dragons including 16 last season, seven as a starter.

