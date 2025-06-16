Super League Team of the Week: Castleford Tigers, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express Team of the Week?

1. Zac Cini – Castleford Tigers

Zac Cini’s best game in a Castleford shirt came in the win over Hull FC.

2. Kyle Feldt – St Helens

Scored four on his return from injury for St Helens.

3. Harry Newman – Leeds Rhinos

Looked devastating with ball in hand at times for Leeds.

4. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos

Was massive for Leeds in the win over Warrington.

5. Owen Dagnall – St Helens

Impressed on his debut for St Helens against Salford.

6. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Had the ball on a string for most of the game for Leeds in the win over Warrington.

7. Tyrone May – Hull KR

Could have played in a suit he was untouchable against Catalans.

8. Tom Amone – Castleford Tigers

Was unstoppable at times in the win over Hull FC.

9. Zac Woolford – Huddersfield Giants

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.

10. Sauaso Sue – Hull KR

Took the game to the Catalans pack on Friday and got even for two tries.

11. Morgan Gannon – Leeds Rhinos

Impressed greatly against Warrington.

12. James Batchelor – Hull KR

Enjoyed being back in the second-row for Hull KR in the thrashing of Catalans.

13. Isaac Liu – Leigh Leopards

Proved a mountain in the middle in the win over Wakefield.

Substitutes

14. Daejarn Asi – Castleford Tigers

Another that had his best game for Castleford since joining.

15. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors

Took his chance well in the absence of Bevan French to grab the match-winner against Huddersfield.

16. Joe Greenwood – Huddersfield Giants

Another that didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.

17. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards

A big display from Joe Ofahengaue in Leigh’s win at Wakefield.