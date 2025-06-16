Super League Team of the Week: Castleford Tigers, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express Team of the Week?
1. Zac Cini – Castleford Tigers
Zac Cini’s best game in a Castleford shirt came in the win over Hull FC.
2. Kyle Feldt – St Helens
Scored four on his return from injury for St Helens.
3. Harry Newman – Leeds Rhinos
Looked devastating with ball in hand at times for Leeds.
4. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos
Was massive for Leeds in the win over Warrington.
5. Owen Dagnall – St Helens
Impressed on his debut for St Helens against Salford.
6. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Had the ball on a string for most of the game for Leeds in the win over Warrington.
7. Tyrone May – Hull KR
Could have played in a suit he was untouchable against Catalans.
8. Tom Amone – Castleford Tigers
Was unstoppable at times in the win over Hull FC.
9. Zac Woolford – Huddersfield Giants
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.
10. Sauaso Sue – Hull KR
Took the game to the Catalans pack on Friday and got even for two tries.
11. Morgan Gannon – Leeds Rhinos
Impressed greatly against Warrington.
12. James Batchelor – Hull KR
Enjoyed being back in the second-row for Hull KR in the thrashing of Catalans.
13. Isaac Liu – Leigh Leopards
Proved a mountain in the middle in the win over Wakefield.
Substitutes
14. Daejarn Asi – Castleford Tigers
Another that had his best game for Castleford since joining.
15. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors
Took his chance well in the absence of Bevan French to grab the match-winner against Huddersfield.
16. Joe Greenwood – Huddersfield Giants
Another that didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.
17. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards
A big display from Joe Ofahengaue in Leigh’s win at Wakefield.