Super League Attendances: Hull KR register 30-year crowd high as Hull FC and Catalans Dragons impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Leigh Leopards 46-6 Castleford Tigers

8,330 at the Leigh Sports Village on Thursday night

Hull KR 12-8 St Helens

12,169 at Craven Park on Friday night – record home crowd since 1984

Warrington Wolves 12-25 Salford Red Devils

N/A

Hull FC 0-34 Leeds Rhinos

12,020 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Wakefield Trinity 48-2 Huddersfield Giants

7,112 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday evening

Catalans Dragons 4-40 Wigan Warriors

10,150 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night