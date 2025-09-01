Super League Attendances: Hull KR register 30-year crowd high as Hull FC and Catalans Dragons impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Leigh Leopards 46-6 Castleford Tigers
8,330 at the Leigh Sports Village on Thursday night
Hull KR 12-8 St Helens
12,169 at Craven Park on Friday night – record home crowd since 1984
Warrington Wolves 12-25 Salford Red Devils
N/A
Hull FC 0-34 Leeds Rhinos
12,020 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Wakefield Trinity 48-2 Huddersfield Giants
7,112 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday evening
Catalans Dragons 4-40 Wigan Warriors
10,150 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night