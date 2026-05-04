Super League Attendances in round ten

WHAT were the Super League attendances over the weekend of round ten?
Hull KR 50-6 Castleford Tigers
11,807 at Sewell Group Craven Park on Thursday night
Leeds Rhinos 40-22 Wakefield Trinity
15,145 at AMT Headingley on Friday night
St Helens 40-18 York Knights
10,342 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night
Wigan Warriors 38-14 Bradford Bulls
13,362 at The Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Catalans Dragons 18-33 Leigh Leopards
9,597 at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening
Huddersfield Giants 4-34 Warrington Wolves
4,102 at the Accu Stadium on Saturday night
Hull FC 4-12 Toulouse Olympique
12,612 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon