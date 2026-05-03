Andy Last slams spine and lack of points as Hull FC fall to shock defeat

ANDY LAST hit out at the failure of his spine to score points after Hull FC’s poor 12-4 loss to Toulouse Olympique.

The Black and Whites had numerous opportunities deep in the Toulouse half yet failed to score a point in the second half.

“It was a very disappointing result and performance. We spoke all week about attitude and I thought in our first 20 minutes, we didn’t deliver that,” Last said.

“We didn’t start the game well and when you do that it gives the opponents hope and that lost us confidence.

“We were 12-0 down and we couldn’t get our game on. We had lots of good ball field position but our spine couldn’t get on the same page.

“We lacked fluency and it’s strange because we scored a lot of points last week (50 at Castleford Tigers) but that confidence drained away quite quickly.

“It was a bit of a stop-start affair and credit to Toulouse because they defended their try-line resiliently but we need to be better than that.

“Our spine needs to own that and we need to improve.”