Super League Attendances: Mixed bag in round 12

WHAT were the Super League attendances over the weekend?

Hull KR 62-4 Wigan Warriors

Not given

Leeds Rhinos 52-0 Huddersfield Giants

14,132 at AMT Headingley on Friday night

Leigh Leopards 42-6 Hull FC

8,260 at the Progress With Unity Stadium on Friday night

Castleford Tigers 30-10 St Helens

7,221 at the OneBore Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Toulouse Olympique 18-22 Wakefield Trinity

3,259 at Stade Ernest Wallon on Saturday evening

York Knights 22-36 Catalans Dragons

Not given

Warrington Wolves 26-12 Bradford Bulls

9,306 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday afternoon