Super League Attendances: Mixed bag in round 12

WHAT were the Super League attendances over the weekend?
Hull KR 62-4 Wigan Warriors
Not given
Leeds Rhinos 52-0 Huddersfield Giants
14,132 at AMT Headingley on Friday night
Leigh Leopards 42-6 Hull FC
8,260 at the Progress With Unity Stadium on Friday night
Castleford Tigers 30-10 St Helens
7,221 at the OneBore Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Toulouse Olympique 18-22 Wakefield Trinity
3,259 at Stade Ernest Wallon on Saturday evening
York Knights 22-36 Catalans Dragons
Not given
Warrington Wolves 26-12 Bradford Bulls
9,306 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday afternoon