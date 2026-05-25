Super League Team of the Week: Castleford and Leeds dominate

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?

1. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e – Castleford Tigers

Enjoyed a brilliant performance in Castleford’s remarkable win over Saints.

2. Jason Qareqare – Castleford Tigers

Another week, another hat-trick.

3. Harry Newman – Leeds Rhinos

Returned to Leeds’ starting line-up with aplomb, playing a key role in the Rhinos’ demolition of Huddersfield.

4. Umyla Hanley – Leigh Leopards

Showed his class in Leigh’s demolition of Hull FC.

5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

Three tries against Hull FC.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

The hat-trick hero was unstoppable in the first half against Wigan.

7. Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos

Turned Leeds fans’ boos into cheers with a magnificent display against Huddersfield.

8. Tyler Dupree – Castleford Tigers

A man possessed in the win over St Helens.

9. Denive Balmforth – York Knights

Unlucky to be on the losing side against Catalans.

10. Mikolaj Oledzi – Leeds Rhinos

A powerhouse through the middle as Huddersfield were no match for Leeds.

11. Zac Lipowicz – Catalans Dragons

Was superb throughout and offloaded well.

12. James McDonnell – Leeds Rhinos

Huddersfield couldn’t live with his pace and power out wide.

13. George Lawler – Castleford Tigers

Stood up to be counted in Castleford’s win over St Helens.

Substitutes

14. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR

Tore a young Wigan side to shreds.

15. Ben Garcia – Catalans Dragons

Impressed in the win over York.

16. Caius Faatili – Wakefield Trinity

Scored another try in a Wakefield comeback.

17. Ewan Irwin – Warrington Wolves

Stepped up to the plate in the win over Bradford.