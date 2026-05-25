Super League Team of the Week: Castleford and Leeds dominate

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?
1. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e – Castleford Tigers
Enjoyed a brilliant performance in Castleford’s remarkable win over Saints.
2. Jason Qareqare – Castleford Tigers
Another week, another hat-trick.
3. Harry Newman – Leeds Rhinos
Returned to Leeds’ starting line-up with aplomb, playing a key role in the Rhinos’ demolition of Huddersfield.
4. Umyla Hanley – Leigh Leopards
Showed his class in Leigh’s demolition of Hull FC.
5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards
Three tries against Hull FC.
6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
The hat-trick hero was unstoppable in the first half against Wigan.
7. Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos
Turned Leeds fans’ boos into cheers with a magnificent display against Huddersfield.
8. Tyler Dupree – Castleford Tigers
A man possessed in the win over St Helens.
9. Denive Balmforth – York Knights
Unlucky to be on the losing side against Catalans.
10. Mikolaj Oledzi – Leeds Rhinos
A powerhouse through the middle as Huddersfield were no match for Leeds.
11. Zac Lipowicz – Catalans Dragons
Was superb throughout and offloaded well.
12. James McDonnell – Leeds Rhinos
Huddersfield couldn’t live with his pace and power out wide.
13. George Lawler – Castleford Tigers
Stood up to be counted in Castleford’s win over St Helens.
Substitutes
14. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR
Tore a young Wigan side to shreds.
15. Ben Garcia – Catalans Dragons
Impressed in the win over York.
16. Caius Faatili – Wakefield Trinity
Scored another try in a Wakefield comeback.
17. Ewan Irwin – Warrington Wolves
Stepped up to the plate in the win over Bradford.