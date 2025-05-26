Super League Attendances: Only one fixture breaks the 10,000 mark

WHAT were the Super League attendances over the weekend?

Leigh Leopards vs Hull FC

8,046 at the Leigh Sports Village on Thursday night

Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens

4,029 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night

Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR

9,772 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night

Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos

8,069 at The Jungle on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons 0-48 Wigan Warriors

10,103 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

Wakefield Trinity vs Salford Red Devils

6,277 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Sunday afternoon