Gary Hetherington wants London Broncos in Super League ‘as soon as possible’

GARY HETHERINGTON is working to get London Broncos a Grade A licence – and with it a Super League place – as soon as possible.

Last week Hetherington announced plans to rebrand the club as part of a “new vision” for Rugby League in the capital.

London’s Academy will be reinstated while work continues to develop a new ownership group.

“We have a strategic plan for London and the south of England that the game’s stakeholders have bought into,” said Hetherington.

“They all recognise that if London achieves its objectives then it will help them achieve their objectives too.

“It’s an exciting vision, but behind that vision is a plan, with several component parts.

“For the last 40 years, while I’ve been involved in the game, I’ve always been a supporter of London Rugby League and I’ve always recognised the value it can bring to the entire game.

“Our objective is not just to be successful as a club, but also to be of value to the rest of the game.

“I’ve been fortunate in what Rugby League has given me, whether as a fan, a player, a coach, an administrator or a club owner.

“I can’t give the game back anything near to what it’s given me, but this is an opportunity and a challenge to do at least part of it.

“There isn’t a bigger challenge than London and the south of England, but there isn’t a better one either. There are so many opportunities that need to be realised. We want to put a plan in place that makes everyone in this region feel part and parcel of the club.

“And we want to bring back that lost generation of former fans, those who no longer come down regularly to watch the team.”

And Hetherington will do everything he can to improve London’s status in the game, which includes taking advantage of the current gradings system to secure Super League status.

“Rugby League is now based on a gradings system and London have the capacity to significantly improve their grading, which some other clubs wouldn’t be able to do. So part of the plan is to get a grade A status as soon as possible.

“A lot of work is going on behind the scenes. We will have a new ownership board; we will have new sponsors in addition to the current ones and we’ll be connected with all the component parts of the sport.”