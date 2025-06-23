Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont divides opinion following post-victory celebrations

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has divided opinion following his celebrations after his side’s 26-12 win at Catalans Dragons on Saturday night.

Following the impressive victory, which kept the Leopards’ top four aspirations very much in sight, Beaumont was seen celebrating in the background of head coach Adrian Lam’s post-match interview.

Lam turned his head to see Beaumont celebrating but continued his post-match interview with Sky Sports’ Stuart Pyke.

The Leigh owner’s actions were criticised by many on social media after being shared by League Express reporter Steve Brady, though others have commended Beaumont for celebrating with the 1,600-strong Leopards contingent that made their way to Perpignan.