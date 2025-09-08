Super League Attendances: St Helens-Wigan Warriors and Hull KR-Hull FC impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Huddersfield Giants 0-26 Leeds Rhinos
4,315 at the Accu Stadium on Thursday night
Salford Red Devils 16-17 Catalans Dragons
N/A
Castleford Tigers 26-22 Wakefield Trinity
7,532 at the OneBore Stadium on Friday evening
St Helens 4-18 Wigan Warriors
17,980 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday evening
Warrington Wolves 12-34 Leigh Leopards
11,060 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Hull KR 18-4 Hull FC
12,338 at Sewell Group Craven Park on Sunday afternoon