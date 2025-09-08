Wakefield Trinity confirm six departures at end of 2025 Super League season

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have confirmed the exits of six players from their 2025 Super League playing squad.

Liam Hood, who has been heavily linked with a move to Castleford Tigers, is one of those after making 94 appearances for Trinity.

The hooker featured heavily in the club’s 2024 treble-winning campaign, with an 1895 Cup victory at Wembley and the Championship Grand Final success.

As previously announced, Josh Griffin will join York Knights from 2026. The 35-year-old began his career with Trinity in 2008 and has represented the club across three different spells.

Renouf Atoni, who arrived in 2023, has made over 60 appearances and has been widely linked with a move to Castleford also.

Another on the list is Jack Croft, who departs after 61 appearances for Trinity alongside Mathieu Cozza and Matty Russell.