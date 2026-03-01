Super League Team of the Week: Wigan, Castleford, Leeds, St Helens, York and Bradford included

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?

1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Destroyed Leigh with his running game, scoring two tries and cutting the Leopards apart.

2. David Nofoaluma – York Knights

A debut to remember for David Nofoaluma against Hull FC, scoring twice.

3. Darnell McIntosh – Castleford Tigers

Darnell McIntosh has settled well into life at Castleford with another great display against Huddersfield.

4. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors

He has been questioned in recent weeks over his discipline, but Adam Keighran stood tall in the win over Leigh.

5. Maika Sivo – Leeds Rhinos

The powerhouse winger scored four tries as Leeds destroyed Hull KR in Las Vegas.

6. Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos

An excellent display from Brodie Croft with two tries to his name against Hull KR.

7. Jackson Hastings – St Helens

Wound back the years in the demolition of Catalans.

8. Sam Eseh – Wigan Warriors

A powerful display from Sam Eseh against Leigh.

9. Ashton Golding – Castleford Tigers

A debut to remember for Ashton Golding against old club Huddersfield.

10. Jack Martin – York Knights

A competent display from the prop who is settling into life in Super League with ease.

11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Was superb in the second-row against Leigh, making numerous yards.

12. Shane Wright – St Helens

A big performance in the second-row against Catalans.

13. Joe Mellor – Bradford Bulls

Seems to be thriving in the loose-forward role for Bradford.

Substitutes

14. Sam Wood – York Knights

Another great knock from Sam Wood in the win over Hull FC.

15. Tom Weaver – Castleford Tigers

Scored two tries and converted five for a haul of 18 points against Huddersfield.

16. Ethan Ryan – Bradford Bulls

A hat-trick against Toulouse Olympique.

17. Waqa Blake – Bradford Bulls

Another strong showing from Waqa Blake in the win over Toulouse.