Super League Team of the Week: Wigan, Castleford, Leeds, St Helens, York and Bradford included

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?
1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors
Destroyed Leigh with his running game, scoring two tries and cutting the Leopards apart.
2. David Nofoaluma – York Knights
A debut to remember for David Nofoaluma against Hull FC, scoring twice.
3. Darnell McIntosh – Castleford Tigers
Darnell McIntosh has settled well into life at Castleford with another great display against Huddersfield.
4. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors
He has been questioned in recent weeks over his discipline, but Adam Keighran stood tall in the win over Leigh.
5. Maika Sivo – Leeds Rhinos
The powerhouse winger scored four tries as Leeds destroyed Hull KR in Las Vegas.
6. Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos
An excellent display from Brodie Croft with two tries to his name against Hull KR.
7. Jackson Hastings – St Helens
Wound back the years in the demolition of Catalans.
8. Sam Eseh – Wigan Warriors
A powerful display from Sam Eseh against Leigh.
9. Ashton Golding – Castleford Tigers
A debut to remember for Ashton Golding against old club Huddersfield.
10. Jack Martin – York Knights
A competent display from the prop who is settling into life in Super League with ease.
11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors
Was superb in the second-row against Leigh, making numerous yards.
12. Shane Wright – St Helens
A big performance in the second-row against Catalans.
13. Joe Mellor – Bradford Bulls
Seems to be thriving in the loose-forward role for Bradford.
Substitutes
14. Sam Wood – York Knights
Another great knock from Sam Wood in the win over Hull FC.
15. Tom Weaver – Castleford Tigers
Scored two tries and converted five for a haul of 18 points against Huddersfield.
16. Ethan Ryan – Bradford Bulls
A hat-trick against Toulouse Olympique.
17. Waqa Blake – Bradford Bulls
Another strong showing from Waqa Blake in the win over Toulouse.