Super League Attendances: Wigan, Leeds, Hull FC and Hull KR impress

   30/03/2026

WHAT were the Super League attendances over the weekend of Round Six?

Castleford Tigers 40-28 Bradford Bulls
7,095 at the OneBore Stadium on Thursday night

Hull KR 52-10 St Helens
12,169 at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night

York Knights 14-26 Wakefield Trinity
Attendance not given

Wigan Warriors 16-34 Huddersfield Giants
15,611 at The Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Leigh Leopards 21-20 Toulouse Olympique
7,834 at the Progress With Unity Stadium on Saturday evening

Hull FC 24-20 Catalans Dragons
12,123 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Leeds Rhinos 26-22 Warrington Wolves
16,102 at AMT Headingley on Sunday evening