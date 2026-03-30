Super League Attendances: Wigan, Leeds, Hull FC and Hull KR impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances over the weekend of Round Six?
Castleford Tigers 40-28 Bradford Bulls
7,095 at the OneBore Stadium on Thursday night
Hull KR 52-10 St Helens
12,169 at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night
York Knights 14-26 Wakefield Trinity
Attendance not given
Wigan Warriors 16-34 Huddersfield Giants
15,611 at The Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Leigh Leopards 21-20 Toulouse Olympique
7,834 at the Progress With Unity Stadium on Saturday evening
Hull FC 24-20 Catalans Dragons
12,123 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Leeds Rhinos 26-22 Warrington Wolves
16,102 at AMT Headingley on Sunday evening