Super League Attendances: Wigan, Leeds, Hull FC and Hull KR impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances over the weekend of Round Six?

Castleford Tigers 40-28 Bradford Bulls

7,095 at the OneBore Stadium on Thursday night

Hull KR 52-10 St Helens

12,169 at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night

York Knights 14-26 Wakefield Trinity

Attendance not given

Wigan Warriors 16-34 Huddersfield Giants

15,611 at The Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Leigh Leopards 21-20 Toulouse Olympique

7,834 at the Progress With Unity Stadium on Saturday evening

Hull FC 24-20 Catalans Dragons

12,123 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Leeds Rhinos 26-22 Warrington Wolves

16,102 at AMT Headingley on Sunday evening