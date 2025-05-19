Super League Team of the Week: St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?
1. Tex Hoy – Castleford Tigers
Registered a hat-trick and was generally brilliant against Salford.
2. Joe Burgess – Hull KR
Was in fine form against Huddersfield.
3. Deon Cross – St Helens
Enjoyed a superb debut with a try and a wonderful assist.
4. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos
Was superb in the centres against Hull FC.
5. Tom Johnstone – Wakefield Trinity
A terrific performance from the Wakefield winger.
6. George Whitby – St Helens
Continues to come of age with George Whitby enjoying a big hat-trick display against Catalans
7. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors
Bevan French was in stunning form as Wigan overcame Leigh.
8. Alex Walmsley – St Helens
Set the platform early on for Saints’ onslaught of Catalans.
9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.
10. Caius Faataili – Wakefield Trinity
A two-try display in the big win over Warrington.
11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors
Another big performance from Junior Nsemba against Leigh.
12. Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR
Was at his destructive best against Huddersfield.
13. Muizz Mustapha – Castleford Tigers
Scored a try and looked busy against Salford.
Substitutes
14. Sam Eseh – Hull FC
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Leeds.
15. Cade Cust – Hull FC
Enjoyed a great display in the loss to Leeds.
16. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards
A monstrous display from Joe Ofahengaue in the loss to Wigan.
17. Ryan Hall – Leeds Rhinos
Scored the winning try in emphatic fashion against Hull FC.