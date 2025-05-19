Super League Team of the Week: St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?

1. Tex Hoy – Castleford Tigers

Registered a hat-trick and was generally brilliant against Salford.

2. Joe Burgess – Hull KR

Was in fine form against Huddersfield.

3. Deon Cross – St Helens

Enjoyed a superb debut with a try and a wonderful assist.

4. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos

Was superb in the centres against Hull FC.

5. Tom Johnstone – Wakefield Trinity

A terrific performance from the Wakefield winger.

6. George Whitby – St Helens

Continues to come of age with George Whitby enjoying a big hat-trick display against Catalans

7. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Bevan French was in stunning form as Wigan overcame Leigh.

8. Alex Walmsley – St Helens

Set the platform early on for Saints’ onslaught of Catalans.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.

10. Caius Faataili – Wakefield Trinity

A two-try display in the big win over Warrington.

11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Another big performance from Junior Nsemba against Leigh.

12. Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR

Was at his destructive best against Huddersfield.

13. Muizz Mustapha – Castleford Tigers

Scored a try and looked busy against Salford.

Substitutes

14. Sam Eseh – Hull FC

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Leeds.

15. Cade Cust – Hull FC

Enjoyed a great display in the loss to Leeds.

16. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards

A monstrous display from Joe Ofahengaue in the loss to Wigan.

17. Ryan Hall – Leeds Rhinos

Scored the winning try in emphatic fashion against Hull FC.