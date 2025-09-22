Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards, Wakefield Trinity

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?
1. Bailey Hodgson – Leigh Leopards
Once more the man that made Leigh tick in the win over Huddersfield.
2. Harvey Barron – Hull FC
Another impressive display from winger Harvey Barron despite Hull FC losing to Catalans.
3. Cam Scott – Wakefield Trinity
Impressed greatly in the centres against Salford.
4. Sam Wood – Castleford Tigers
Seems to have rediscovered his form from 2024.
5. Will Tate – Castleford Tigers
Grabbed a hat-trick in the loss at St Helens.
6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors
Was the man of the moment against Leeds.
7. Mason Lino – Wakefield Trinity
Ran the show against Salford.
8. Noah Stephens – St Helens
Had a big display in the middle for Saints against Castleford.
9. Danny Walker – Warrington Wolves
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Hull KR.
10. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards
Looked fresh after time out with injury.
11. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC
Enjoyed yet another big night for Hull FC.
12. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors
Came off the bench with another big display against Leeds.
13. Kaide Ellis – Wigan Warriors
Impressed through the middle against Leeds.
Substitutes
14. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet – Catalans Dragons
Been under the pump in recent weeks, but Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet stood up to be counted against Hull FC.
15. Arthur Mourgue – Hull KR
An impressive display at fullback against Warrington and scored the key try.
16. Brad Dwyer – Leigh Leopards
Ran the show from dummy-half in the absence of Edwin Ipape.
17. George Flanagan – Huddersfield Giants
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Leigh.