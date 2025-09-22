Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards, Wakefield Trinity

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?

1. Bailey Hodgson – Leigh Leopards

Once more the man that made Leigh tick in the win over Huddersfield.

2. Harvey Barron – Hull FC

Another impressive display from winger Harvey Barron despite Hull FC losing to Catalans.

3. Cam Scott – Wakefield Trinity

Impressed greatly in the centres against Salford.

4. Sam Wood – Castleford Tigers

Seems to have rediscovered his form from 2024.

5. Will Tate – Castleford Tigers

Grabbed a hat-trick in the loss at St Helens.

6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Was the man of the moment against Leeds.

7. Mason Lino – Wakefield Trinity

Ran the show against Salford.

8. Noah Stephens – St Helens

Had a big display in the middle for Saints against Castleford.

9. Danny Walker – Warrington Wolves

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Hull KR.

10. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards

Looked fresh after time out with injury.

11. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC

Enjoyed yet another big night for Hull FC.

12. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Came off the bench with another big display against Leeds.

13. Kaide Ellis – Wigan Warriors

Impressed through the middle against Leeds.

Substitutes

14. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet – Catalans Dragons

Been under the pump in recent weeks, but Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet stood up to be counted against Hull FC.

15. Arthur Mourgue – Hull KR

An impressive display at fullback against Warrington and scored the key try.

16. Brad Dwyer – Leigh Leopards

Ran the show from dummy-half in the absence of Edwin Ipape.

17. George Flanagan – Huddersfield Giants

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Leigh.