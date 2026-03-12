Catalans Dragons’ Lewis Dodd opens up on disastrous NRL stint

LEWIS DODD has settled into life at Catalans Dragons pretty seamlessly.

Having helped the French side to two wins from four Super League games, the former St Helens halfback has a point to prove.

The 24-year-old made just six NRL appearances whilst with South Sydney Rabbitohs, and returned to the Super League competition after just one season.

After helping the Dragons to a 22-16 win over Leigh Leopards last weekend, Dodd was interviewed by Sky Sports.

Dodd, after being asked if he got a fair chance with Souths, said: “It obviously didn’t go to plan, and it didn’t got the way I wanted it to, but I’ve said numerous times now that I wouldn’t change it.

“The experiences and the lessons that I got, both on and off the field, are making me enjoy my rugby league now, so I wouldn’t change it.

“That level, not just in a game but every day in training and what you do away from the game, that was the biggest lesson I learned from it.

“Without a doubt, in a weird way, it probably gave me more confidence knowing that I can be at that level.

“To bring it back here and start enjoying my rugby league again, that was the main thing.”

On his experience so far with Catalans, Dodd continued: “It’s unbelievable and it’s not just me saying it. The lifestyle, the people, what the club does for you, we’ve been very lucky.

“There’s a lot of new players and partners going to the South of France at the same time as me and my partner, so it’s a real family feel about the club, you’re together.

“If you’re in England and you’re an English lad, you’ve got your family five or ten minutes away and you’ve got outlets.

“But when you’re in the South of France, it’s just us players and it builds that real connection as a group. We’re travelling every other week and I’ve loved it on and off the field so far, I couldn’t recommend it highly enough.”