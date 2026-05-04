Super League-linked Shane Flanagan set to land new job

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED Shane Flanagan is set to land a new job – but not in the coach’s box.

After being given his marching orders by St George Illawarra Dragons last month, speculation has been rife that Flanagan would be heading to Super League, especially given the fact that the likes of Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants are all on the hunt for new number ones.

However, the 60-year-old does not appear to be heading back into coaching. Instead, he is being touted as a potential addition to Fox League’s on-air line-up.

Flanagan previously held the role of commentary analyst on Fox League between May 2021 through to the end of 2023.

Former Brisbane Broncos boss Kevin Walters and former players Cooper Cronk, Braith Anasta and Michael Ennis currently form part of the Fox League commentary line-up.