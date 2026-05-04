John Cartwright reflects on Hull FC exit

JOHN CARTWRIGHT has spoken out about his exit from Hull FC for the first time.

Cartwright was given his marching orders by the Super League club last month following an inconsistent start to the 2026 Super League season.

Current Warrington Wolves assistant Steve McNamara will take up the reins from 2027, with Andy Last remaining as interim boss until then.

Throughout April, there was much conjecture about Cartwright’s future, but it was finally confirmed in an extended press release that the Black and Whites would be looking in a different direction.

Now Cartwright, whose son Jed remains sidelined at Hull with injury, has taken to LinkedIn to reveiew his time at the MKM Stadium: “The end of another chapter for me. Have loved every minute of my time at Hull FC. Special thank you to the faithful who have made me feel so welcome. I have formed friendships that will last forever.

“You don’t always get to leave the way you want but the things we have built as a group like trust and respect are unfortunately the reason I could not continue.

“Lastly to the staff and playing group you have made my time here the most memorable of my coaching career. We have come so far and the best is yet to be.”

It remains to be seen where Cartwright will end up next, with speculation remaining that he could head to Catalans Dragons to replace Joel Tomkins.