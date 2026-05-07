Hull KR train in Doncaster as Arthur Mourgue latest revealed

HULL KR trained in Doncaster on Thursday in order to ‘get a feel of the place’ ahead of their Challenge Cup fixture against Warrington Wolves on Sunday.

Rovers’ memories of the Eco-Power Stadium aren’t exactly the best, with a semi-final clash against Wigan Warriors going the way of the Lancashire side two years ago.

Ahead of KR’s return this weekend, Rovers boss Willie Peters revealed that his side has trained in Doncaster to become acclimatised to the environment, explaining that his players are ‘buzzing’.

“I’m looking forward to it, everyone is buzzing with it being a big game,” Peters said.

“We value the Challenge Cup and respect what it’s all about and you can see that in terms of the way the players trained and the energy within the group.

“You can sense it’s a big game, we try and make our sessions as consistent as possible but there’s certainly an extra buzz around the place.

“You get a feel for the group and that they know they will be playing in a big game.

“Prep is the same and we try and manage the week as exactly we would normally.

“We’ve trained in Doncaster today to get a feel of the place.”

Of course, there has been much speculation about Frenchman Arthur Mourgue, who hasn’t played since suffering a pectoral tear in the win over Brisbane Broncos in the World Club Challenge.

Now Peters has addressed whether Mourgue will play.

“He is certainly in contention, he trained with the squad today.

“We need to look at the back end of the week to decide what we do.

“He looks sharp, but do we keep him out until next week or bring him in early?

“Everyone else seems ok, we’ve got a healthy squad at the moment.”