The Super League players already out for the season

THE 2026 Super League season is now underway, but for some players their campaign is already over following injury.

Here are those Super League stars already ruled out for the season:

Max Simpson – Leeds Rhinos

It’s been an injury nightmare for Max Simpson in recent years, with the Leeds Rhinos centre suffering the second ACL injury of his career in the win over Bradford Bulls in Cameron Smith’s testimonial last month.

Manase Kaho – Catalans Dragons

Having made the move to Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2026 campaign, big things were expected of Manase Kaho in the south of France. However, an ACL injury suffered in the friendly win over Toulouse Olympique will see the outside back sit out the entire season.

Blake Taaffe – Castleford Tigers

In just his first appearance in a Castleford Tigers shirt, Blake Taaffe ruptured his ACL, rendering the fullback sidelined for the remainder of the 2026 Super League season. Having signed a three-year deal with the West Yorkshire club in a bid to spearhead the new era under head coach Ryan Carr, the injury was a devastating one.

Will Pryce – Hull FC

If it doesn’t rain, it pours for Hull FC. Will Pryce has been ruled out for the entire season after rupturing his ACL in the Black and Whites’ 34-6 defeat to Wigan Warriors in Super League Round Two. After being tackled by Wigan’s Junior Nsemba, Pryce’s leg got caught underneath at an angle, leaving the Englishman in great pain.