Ryan Carr on Castleford Tigers being linked with Ben McNamara and Robbie Mulhern

RYAN CARR has insisted that recruitment at Castleford Tigers will never stop being looked at as the West Yorkshire club continues to be linked with new signings.

Heading into the 2026 Super League season, the Tigers were one of the most active sides in the transfer market, with incoming recruits numbering well into double figures.

But, that hasn’t stopped Castleford from being linked with new names for the 2027 campaign either.

Some of those have included Leigh Leopards duo Ben McNamara and Robbie Mulhern, whilst Warrington Wolves forward James Harrison has also been linked.

In fact, new head coach Carr has revealed that both himself and director of rugby, Chris Chester, are working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the playing roster continues to evolve at the OneBore Stadium.

“It’s something that should never stop really. The roster has taken a lot of change in the last six months and it will continue to evolve and grow,” Carr said.

“It’s something that Chezzy (Chris Chester) and myself are working hard at in the background because you can’t wait until the last minute to add people because things can happen during the year.

“We need to make sure we are on the front foot as a club and getting the best possible people through the doors.”