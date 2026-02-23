Hull FC’s Will Pryce out for season with ACL injury

WILL PRYCE has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

The Hull FC fullback was forced off in the closing minutes of Saturday’s defeat to Wigan Warriors with a knee problem.

And following scans Hull’s worst fears have been realised, with one of their star men gone for the whole campaign.

It was the worst possible news for the 23-year-old, who also spent much of last season on the sidelines.

Pryce joined Hull last April from Newcastle Knights but was limited to just ten appearances, first being ruled out for two months with a hamstring injury and then, in his second game back, suffering a broken foot which ruled him out of the club’s ultimately unsuccessful top-six pursuit.

He has played only 17 games since leaving first club Huddersfield Giants for the NRL at the end of 2023, five of them with the Knights.

His talents were showcased in Hull’s opening-round home win over Bradford Bulls when an impressive display in attack and defence was capped by a crucial field-goal.

But moments after converting Hull’s sole try in a 36-4 defeat at The Brick Community Stadium, Pryce landed awkwardly in a tackle involving Wigan’s Junior Nsemba and appeared in agony.

Hull coach John Cartwright said afterwards: ​“It looked like he just got into an awkward situation.

“Your knee is not made to bend the way that it did.”

The long-term nature of the injury means that Hull could take Pryce – who is contracted until the end of 2028 – off their salary cap and recruit a replacement.

Within the current squad, Zak Hardaker – who is expected to return for Friday’s home clash with York Knights following an ankle issue – will likely be a leading contender to move into the fullback role while youngster Logan Moy is another option.