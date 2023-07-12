Wigan Warriors hooker signs new long-term deal

WIGAN WARRIORS have confirmed that Brad O’Neill has signed a new four-year deal with the Club that will see him contracted until the end of 2027 season.

Since making his first team debut in June 2021, the 20-year old has made 37 appearances for Wigan including the 2022 Challenge Cup semi-final and final.

O’Neill came through the Club’s Scholarship and Academy systems after joining from Widnes based Amateur Club Halton Farnworth Hornets.

On signing his new contract, O’Neill said: “I’m really happy to have signed for four years at the Club, I’m really excited about the future and to work with Matt.

“I’ve been at the club a long time already and there’s no other place I’d want to be.”

Warriors Head Coach Matt Peet said: “We are delighted that Brad will be with us for the next four years.

“I love working with him and he brings so much enthusiasm to the group. He is another outstanding product of the local Community game and our Academy system.

“I hope everyone who has been involved with him over the years is very proud.”