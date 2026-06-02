Super League set to welcome new referee as Ryan Cox takes charge of Warrington-Hull FC

RYAN COX will become the latest referee to make a Super League debut when he takes charge of Warrington Wolves’ home clash against Hull FC on Friday.

The St Helens-based official has been a grade one referee since 2023 and joined the Super League Referees development squad last season.

Cox, who is 24 years of age, has refereed more than 50 Championship games and is a regular Super League touch-judge having being appointed on the line in both the Super League play-offs and Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Cox becomes the fourth referee to debut in Super League in the last 12 months following Cameron Worsley, Matty Lynn and Tara Jones MBE.