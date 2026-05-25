Andrew Abdo to step down as NRL chief executive

ANDREW ABDO is set to step down as chief executive officer of the NRL.

He will leave his position as one of the most powerful figures in rugby league in July to work in another sport as CEO of Tennis Australia.

The South African has headed the NRL for six years, having taken interim charge during the Covid pandemic.

He has overseen significant revenue growth plus record attendances and TV audiences for the competition.

Abdo has also gained some prominence in the northern hemisphere as a key figure in talks over a possible investment deal with Super League.

After travelling to England last month for discussions, he met again with RFL chair Nigel Wood and Rugby League Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones at the NRL’s recent Magic Round.

His continuation in the role until July 15 means he could still play a key role in any agreement as talks continue to progress.

Before leaving, Abdo is also expected to help complete a new broadcast deal – the NRL’s current contracts run until the end of 2027 – which Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys hopes will be the most lucrative ever.

“Naturally, I’m devastated that Andrew is leaving as he has been one of the best things that has happened to the game,” said V’landys, who will take an executive role until a new CEO is in place.

“I said when he was appointed that he would be the best NRL CEO ever and he has been. Andrew’s professionalism, conscientiousness and work ethic will be impossible to replace.”

Abdo said: “Leading the NRL has been a privilege and the highlight of my career.

“Together we have built a strong, innovative and resilient organisation, expanded the reach of the game and positioned it for an exciting future.

“Rugby league has given me opportunities I could only have dreamed of, experiences that cannot be compared and friendships for a lifetime. It has been an honour to be part of the rugby league family.

“The NRL is in a strong position – strategically, commercially and in how it is governed.

“The game doesn’t stand still, and it shouldn’t. The game means so much to so many and the future of rugby league has never been more exciting. I look forward to watching that continued success from the outside.”