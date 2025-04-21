Ken Davy’s pledge as Huddersfield Giants’ struggle goes on

HUDDERSFIELD owner-chairman Ken Davy accepts the Giants are going through a “torrid time”, but has urged fans to continue backing coach Luke Robinson and his injury-hit side.

It’s 40-year-old former Huddersfield and England player Robinson’s first full season at the helm since succeeding Ian Watson – and eight games in, his charges are still seeking a first Super League win, with prop Fenton Rogers added to an extensive list of absentees after breaking a foot.

The losing run was extended when the Giants went down 28-6 at neighbours Leeds on Good Friday, and Robinson is now preparing for a crunch home clash with fellow strugglers Castleford on Saturday.

The current situation comes after successive ninth-place finishes and against the background of a planned move from the John Smith’s Stadium to The Shay in Halifax from next season.

That’s as Davy pushes forward his plan to build a new venue for the club back in Huddersfield, and having spoken at a recent Giants Supporters’ Association meeting, he said: “I think the challenges Luke faces are understood.

“All clubs get injuries, of course, but I genuinely haven’t known so many at the same time in all my involvement (going back to the mid-nineties).

“I feel for Luke, because he hasn’t been able to field anywhere near what would be his first-choice line-up, and I believe our supporters see that.

“If there is a positive, it’s that our younger players have had opportunities they might not otherwise have got, and in the long term, that will stand us in good stead.”

Huddersfield have handed Academy backrower Archie Sykes a two-year professional contract after previously agreeing the same length of deal with forward Jacob Algar.