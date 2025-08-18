Super League Team of the Week: Warrington Wolves, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR

Was utter class at fullback for Hull KR in the big win over Wigan.

2. Tommy Makinson – Catalans Dragons

Registered a well-taken hat-trick against Warrington.

3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Strong as an ox in the centres.

4. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos

Destroyed Castleford down the left.

5. Harvey Barron – Hull FC

A superb performance from Harvey Barron in the win over Leigh.

6. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Ran the show against Castleford.

7. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC

A stellar halfback display from Zak Hardaker who just keeps getting better for Hull FC.

8. Liam Watts – Hull FC

Wound back the years in a comprehensive display against Leigh.

9. Tristan Sailor – St Helens

Moved to hooker after Jack Welsby entered the fray and dominated proceedings.

10. Matty Lees – St Helens

Another big display from the Saints powerhouse.

11. Jed Cartwright – Hull FC

Powerful running from Jed Cartwright in the win over Leigh.

12. Dean Hadley – Hull KR

Another superb knock in the back-row for Dean Hadley in the incredible win against Wigan.

13. Luke Yates – Warrington Wolves

Ran his blood to water against Catalans.

Substitutes

14. Jake Thewlis – Warrington Wolves

Scored a wonder try to put Warrington in the lead against Catalans.

15. Tom Davies – Hull KR

Some massive runs out of defence from Tom Davies helped KR get on the front foot against Wigan.

16. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos

Tore Castleford apart on numerous occasions.

17. Marc Sneyd – Warrington Wolves

His kicking game proved the difference in the end for Warrington against Catalans.