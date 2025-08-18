Super League Team of the Week: Warrington Wolves, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR
Was utter class at fullback for Hull KR in the big win over Wigan.
2. Tommy Makinson – Catalans Dragons
Registered a well-taken hat-trick against Warrington.
3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR
Strong as an ox in the centres.
4. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos
Destroyed Castleford down the left.
5. Harvey Barron – Hull FC
A superb performance from Harvey Barron in the win over Leigh.
6. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Ran the show against Castleford.
7. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC
A stellar halfback display from Zak Hardaker who just keeps getting better for Hull FC.
8. Liam Watts – Hull FC
Wound back the years in a comprehensive display against Leigh.
9. Tristan Sailor – St Helens
Moved to hooker after Jack Welsby entered the fray and dominated proceedings.
10. Matty Lees – St Helens
Another big display from the Saints powerhouse.
11. Jed Cartwright – Hull FC
Powerful running from Jed Cartwright in the win over Leigh.
12. Dean Hadley – Hull KR
Another superb knock in the back-row for Dean Hadley in the incredible win against Wigan.
13. Luke Yates – Warrington Wolves
Ran his blood to water against Catalans.
Substitutes
14. Jake Thewlis – Warrington Wolves
Scored a wonder try to put Warrington in the lead against Catalans.
15. Tom Davies – Hull KR
Some massive runs out of defence from Tom Davies helped KR get on the front foot against Wigan.
16. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos
Tore Castleford apart on numerous occasions.
17. Marc Sneyd – Warrington Wolves
His kicking game proved the difference in the end for Warrington against Catalans.