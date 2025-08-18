Wakefield Trinity believe they have the next Tom Johnstone in their ranks

JAYDEN MYERS has the attributes to be the next Tom Johnstone, according to Wakefield Trinity assistant coach Michael Shenton.

The 22-year-old joined the club from Bradford Bulls ahead of this season and made his Super League debut in May by coming off the bench against Salford Red Devils.

Myers has since played four further games, including an eye-catching two-try performance in a victory at Huddersfield Giants.

All of those starts came on the wing despite featuring more frequently at centre with Bradford and in all eight of his appearances on loan for Batley Bulldogs this year.

And Shenton, a former England centre now working as Daryl Powell’s right-hand man, believes Myers is best suited to playing furthest wide, and sees similarities with Wakefield’s star winger Johnstone.

He said: “Jayden was a raw talent. We played against him last year and he played on the centre and the wing. We always thought there was a bit of Tom Johnstone in him.

“We watched him play centre but I see a winger in him, just from the way that he carries, and how athletic he is.

“His footwork, the way he goes up for the ball, it’s Tom-esque. He’s a great raw talent that we’re spending time developing.

“Being able to play multiple positions is so valuable now, so we’d never pigeonhole anybody who wants to play two positions or even three.

“We’ll keep developing his overall game, and the more he plays both the better he’ll be in his primary position.”