Sylvain Houles rues lack of composure after Toulouse Olympique’s first loss

SYLVAIN HOULES felt his Toulouse Olympique lacked some composure as they went down a first Super League defeat of the season.

Toulouse were beaten 18-6 by fellow promoted side Bradford Bulls, whom Houles felt adapted better to conditions at a windy Bartercard Odsal.

“I’m disappointed but congratulations to Bradford – they competed a bit more in some areas and deserved to win,” said Houles.

“The main difference was how we managed scoring opportunities and it’s always hard to come here.

“They know how to play the pitch which is why they do so well here.

“Maybe we could have shown a bit more composure and, with not much space on the pitch here, you have to play a different kind of rugby. We could have been more clinical.

“You need a bit of space to play rugby and there is not much here.”

Tyler Dupree rolled his ankle early in the game, although he did return to the field.