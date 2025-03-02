Super League to return to Las Vegas in 2026

SUPER LEAGUE will return to Las Vegas in 2026, RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones has said.

Wigan and Warrington took part in the second edition of what will be an annual rugby league event at Allegiant Stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports following that match, Jones said: “I can confirm that there will be a game here next year of Super League in Vegas.

“We had the conversation with the NRL earlier this week and they want us to be a part of this event.

“The two teams here this year, ourselves (RL Commercial) and Sky, the weight you’ve added to this game, has proved to them that we are an integral part of this event. So Super League will be back here next year.”

Wigan and Warrington secured involvement in the event by dealing directly with the NRL but Jones said RL Commercial had sent invitations to all clubs to express an interest in taking part next year.

“Every club received an expression of interest last weekend, purposely timed so they could see the build-up to this week and see what today was all about,” he said.

“We’ll do a review next week with Karl and Kris (Fitzpatrick and Radlinski, Warrington and Wigan CEOs respectively) with all the teams so they can understand the financials and the logistics of it all.

“Then we will ask the clubs to express their interest. I’m pretty sure a number of clubs will be keen to come next year.”