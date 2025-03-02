England coach calls for review of women’s game after shocking defeat to Australia

STUART BARROW has admitted England’s massive 90-4 hiding at the hands of Australia is on him as head coach and has called for a wider review into how to improve the Women’s Super League.

England and Australia had not played in eight years but the gap between the two nations was brutally exposed in Las Vegas.

“It would be really, really easy for us to keep accepting the challenges of France and Wales in the northern hemisphere, and doing what we got done to us today but not really knowing where we were at,” said coach Barrow.

“We’ve learnt some lessons today about what international rugby league is about at the highest level. Obviously we didn’t expect that result today, I’m not going to hide behind that, and that’s on me as a leader. We’re really, really disappointed. We’ll have to review it and see where we go from here.

“There has to be a review of where Women’s Super League is at and there has to be a review of how we can further support the game.”

Prop Vicky Whitefield was stretchered off in the second half after being knocked unconscious.

“She’s gone to hospital for a scan, we don’t know any more information on that,” he said.

“But she was conscious when she went to the hospital. We’re just waiting on the results.”

Jillaroos coach Jess Skinner praised her excellent team: “I’m really proud to coach the girls and in this moment, it will one to remember for sure. We have high expectations of our players. They executed exactly what we wanted to do. We’re proud of the performance we put up.

We came to show that we’re number one in the world (and we did that). Our player depth is a credit to the game and the NRLW clubs. They’re getting smarter and fitter.”