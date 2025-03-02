Warrington Wolves captain George Williams issues apology for Las Vegas thrashing

WARRINGTON captain George Williams issued an apology to the fans who travelled to Las Vegas for their performance.

The Wolves were blown apart for the first hour of their 48-24 loss to Wigan before salvaging some pride in the closing stages with tries by Arron Lindop, James Harrison, Matt Dufty and Matty Ashton.

“We are sorry for the performance,” said Williams.

“That is first time for a long time we have been pumped like that. It wasn’t good out there.

“Wigan were really good, but we were way off defensively to concede 48 points.

“It’s not good enough and it is something we will review. We are very disappointed.

“It’s been a great week but we have not performed when it matters.”