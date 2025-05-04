Super League’s Magic Weekend attendance revealed with record Sunday crowd

THE 2025 Super League Magic Weekend has been a spectacle worth shelling out for over two days in Newcastle.

Day One on Saturday saw arguably the game of the weekend up first, with Leigh Leopards running out 26-24 winners over Catalans Dragons before Hull KR thrashed the Salford Red Devils 54-0.

Last up on Saturday night, St Helens went down 17-4 to a rejuvenated Leeds Rhinos to bring Day One to a close in dramatic fashion.

First up on Game Two and Huddersfield Giants shocked Hull FC with a fine 12-10 win before

Game Three sees Wakefield Trinity go up against Castleford Tigers.

Rugby League Commercial today confirmed a record Sunday crowd for Super League’s 18th Magic Weekend.

An attendance of 32,862 at St James’ Park took the overall gate for the weekend to 64,156 – the best since 2018.

The previous best Sunday attendance for Magic had been 30,793 at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium in 2013.

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of RL Commercial, said: “It’s been a successful and enjoyable return to Newcastle for the sport and the Betfred Super League competition, and we are delighted to have attracted our highest Magic attendance for seven years including the best-ever Sunday crowd.

“It maintains the momentum that has been building since our record opening night attendance in February, the historic Super League fixture in Las Vegas in March, and a record-breaking Rivals Round in April.

“Magic is about more than numbers and statistics – the warmth of the welcome we have received from Newcastle United, Newcastle City Council, NGI and NE1 has been appreciated by tens of thousands of Rugby League supporters who have travelled from all over the country to celebrate the sport, in a weekend which remains unique domestically, and has now been replicated in Australia.

“As ever with Magic, we’ve added some new features in 2025, especially for fans in and around the stadium, and worked with Betfred on raising money for the MND Association through try celebrations – and also built on the elements which have proved so popular such as the Learning Disability Super League Festival in partnership with Community Integrated Care, and supported as ever by Sky Sports.

“We’ll review the weekend and look forward to making an early announcement about the 19th Magic Weekend in 2026.”