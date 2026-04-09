Swinton Lions add international dimension to board of directors

SINGAPORE-based Australian businessman Chris Carver, who has lengthy experience in commercial real estate across Asia and his homeland, has joined the board of Championship club Swinton Lions, who have a long-term plan to move to a new stadium back in their ‘home’ area.

Currently playing at Heywood Road in Sale, seven miles from Swinton, the Lions want to create ‘The Den’ on the side of a former golf course.

The club have used a number of venues since amid financial difficulties selling own ground Station Road in Swinton for property development in 1992.

“It is an absolute honour to be involved in helping shape a new future for the club,” said Carver, who Swinton say as well as strengthening the business, will bring an international perspective on leveraging links outside the UK.

“We need to be front and centre in the community across Swinton, the M27 (a postcode area within the populous Salford metropolitan district) and ultimately Greater Manchester.”

Chief executive Steve Wild said: “Chris brings a strong commercial background, strategic thinking and a genuine commitment to Swinton Lions.”