St Helens appoint RFL chief Abi Ekoku as new chief executive of Super League club

ST HELENS have appointed current RFL chief Abi Ekoku as their new CEO.

A former England and Team GB international athlete, Ekoku moved into professional rugby league by joining London Broncos in 1993, before moving to Halifax and then Bradford, where he was a member of the Super League-winning team of 1997, and a Challenge Cup finalist.

Following his retirement from playing, Ekoku was appointed Chair of the Rugby League Players’ Association, where he spent 12 months before becoming Managing Director of Keighley Cougars.

He then returned to Bradford Bulls to serve as CEO during a golden period for the club, in which they won two Super League Grand Finals, two Challenge Cup victories, and two World Club Challenge titles.

Ekoku also served as Great Britain Rugby League’s Team Manager, tasked with international team planning, logistics and preparation in the 2006 Tri-Nations Series and the successful home series against New Zealand in 2007.

Away from rugby league, Ekoku has also been a Director and Business Development Consultant in property development, leading design, construction, marketing and client relations teams.

In October last year, Ekoku was appointed interim CEO of the Rugby Football League, leading the day-to-day operations of the sport’s National Governing Body during a period of transition.

Saints Chairman Eamonn McManus said on the arrival of Ekoku: “Abi has a wealth of relevant experience in senior administration, elite performance, commerce, finance, marketing and media in sport, particularly in rugby league, stretching back decades.

“He will bring professionalism, maturity and experience to our club as we look to improve our commercial and sporting performances, as well as strengthen our brand and profile nationally and internationally.

“I’m sure he will be warmly welcomed and supported by our staff, sponsors and supporters alike as he looks to improve our club at every level.

“Along with my Board of Directors, I look forward to working with and supporting Abi in the years ahead.”

Ekoku himself said: “Excellence, resilience, ambition, and flair are the foundations that have made St.Helens the most successful club of the Super League era, and I feel profoundly honoured and excited to be entrusted with the opportunity to forge new pathways for engagement, growth, and achievement at every level.

“I can’t wait to embrace the incredible energy of our staff, supporters, and partners, new and old, as we collaborate to write the next chapter together.”