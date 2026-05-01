Swinton Lions bring in third player from North Wales Crusaders

SWINTON LIONS have plucked another player from crisis club North Wales Crusaders, with experienced back Patrick Ah Van joining scrum-half Jordy Gibson and hooker Josh Eaves at Heywood Road.

Also added to the ranks is former North Wales and Coventry Bears (now Midlands Hurricanes) threequarter Dante Morley-Samuels, who has been playing in the community game.

Samoa international Ah Van, 38 (pictured), was in his second spell at Crusaders, having played under Swinton coach Anthony Murray in the first.

He has also represented New Zealand Warriors, Bradford Bulls, Widnes Vikings and Oldham.

“I know Pat very well, and his experience speaks for itself,” said Murray. “And he still has a massive appetite for Rugby League.”

Morley-Samuels, 27, was last in the professional game with North Wales in 2023.

Swinton, who gained their first Championship point of the season with a 22-22 draw at home to Keighley Cougars last time out, host Midlands on Sunday.