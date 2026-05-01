New deal for St Helens’ breakout star Jake Davies

ST HELENS have agreed a new two-year deal with breakthrough star Jake Davies.

The 19-year-old, who came through Saints’ scholarship and academy system after joining from Widnes community club Halton Farnworth Hornets, only had one club appearance to his name heading into this season.

That was in last year’s final regular-season game, a home victory over Castleford Tigers, after playing eight times on loan at Swinton Lions in the old League One.

St Helens’ injury troubles early this season opened a door and back-rower Davies – younger brother of Ben, who left the club for Oldham a year ago – has already racked up eight further games, including his first two Super League starts.

He has scored in each of his last three games – his first senior tries – gaining plaudits for his overall performances and now a contract through to 2028.

“I’m excited for the future and excited to get it done as early as possible and then focus on my rugby for the rest of the year,” said Davies.

“I’ve been given a lot more game time than I might have expected at the start of the year, but as long as I’m playing, I’m happy.

“I have to stay hard-working and diligent. You will get there in the end if you deserve it – that’s kind of what I’ve been telling myself and pushing myself to do since joining the club.”

Head coach Paul Rowley said: “It’s fantastic news for the club that another young man has come through our development conveyor belt, and that the environment has been good to him.

“I’ve found Jake really receptive, willing to learn, and he is a very chilled individual, so it’s been very enjoyable to work with him.

“He has a lot of potential, and he knows what his challenges are, but at such a young age he has a lot to look forward to.”