Leeds Rhinos youngster’s award-winning spell at London Broncos

LONDON BRONCOS are celebrating their involvement in the Rugby League Awards Night via the borrowed Leeds player Jack Smith, having waved farewell to his fellow outside back Chris Hellec.

Rhinos development product and England Academy international Smith, 20, who impressed over four months when sent out to the capital club, playing mainly as a winger, has been named Championship Young Player of the Year, with the presentation among those taking place at the big event tonight (Tuesday).

He featured 14 times for the Broncos and kicked 49 goals to go with five tries to help Mike Eccles’ side finish tenth in the table, chalking up eight victories.

Pontefract-born former Featherstone Lions junior Smith, who was farmed out to both Bradford (making two appearances) and Halifax (three) in 2024, helped Leeds win the recent Reserves Grand Final, kicking two penalty-goals in the 8-0 win over Warrington at AMT Headingley.

But he has yet to make the first team, and has been linked with a move to York.

Hellec, 30, has returned to his native France to play for Limoux in the Super XIII competition, having previously represented both Albi and St Gaudens.

He was signed in February as Eccles scrambled to put a competitive squad together as the club worked to deal with the financial fall-out of losing Super League status in 2024 and the subsequent withdrawal of David Hughes’ backing.

Hellec, who has also played rugby union, was brought in to add experience to the Broncos’ roster, and featured in 17 games (one at fullback, eight on the wing, six in the centres and two from the bench), scoring one try and kicking 22 goals.

Eccles has become director of rugby, with former South Sydney Rabbitohs Jason Demetriou incoming as coach.