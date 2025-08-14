Swinton Lions make great gesture to Mickey Higham after cancer diagnosis

SWINTON LIONS will donate a portion of ticket sales for their upcoming double-header to the JustGiving fund in aid of Mickey Higham.

A campaign has started to support the 44-year-old former St Helens, Leigh, Wigan and Warrington hooker following his stage-four widespread metastasized cancer diagnosis.

Swinton have said they will make a generous contribution to the fund for every hospitality ticket sold for the Sunday, August 24 event at Heywood Road, in which Swinton Lionesses’ fixture against Hull KR is followed by the League One game against Rochdale.

Tickets cane be booked online here.